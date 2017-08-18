TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday August 28, 2017 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

M-408 Allen, Daisy. C/o Janet Grossklas 557 Tramway NE Bldg 5 Apt 101 ABQ NM 87123. Porcelain Dolls, Antique Sewing Machine, Lots of boxes. $ 1957.16

P-463 Bolton, Feleaseon. 13031 Central Ave NE #318 ABQ NM 87123. Misc. $ 443.56

P-469 Martinez, Sandra. 304 Dorothy St NE ABQ NM 87123. Furn., Boxes. $ 529.56

B-47 Managers Unit – Allen, Howard. 12899 Central NE ABQ NM 87123. $ 385.91 LaRue, Steve c/o Chantal LaRue 624 13th St NW $553.56 Lujan, Danielle 9400 Ferguson Ave SE ABQ NM 87123 $ 525.56 Macias, Susana 1201 3rd St NW ABQ NM 87125. $ 432.36

Office chair, Speakers, Couch, Misc.

C-60 Baca, Crystal. 1818 Clayton Artesia NM 88210. Furn. Misc. $ 419.08

C-66 Langton, Breeauna. 632 Chama SE Apt B ABQ NM 87108. Sealy box/mattress, Misc. $ 439.56

C-77 Tsosie, Charmaine. 9000 Zuni Rd SE W-145 ABQ NM 87123. Misc. furn., Weights, Electronics. $ 719.12

C-82 Smith, Tammi. 11209 S Temperance Selma CA 93662. Furn., Tubs, HH goods. $ 543.12

E-150 Padilla, Stephanie. 12713 LaCueva Ln NE ABQ NM 87123. Old bubble gum machine, Ladder, Lots of misc. $ 670.68

H-208 Libby, Mark. C/o Mallory Litts 529 Alcazar SE ABQ NM 87108. Dryer, BBQ grills, Misc tools & furn. $ 1122.01

K-377 Muskett, Elvina. 814 Chelwood Park NE Apt. B ABQ NM 87123. Mongoose bike, Misc.

$ 1085.97

K-381 Littlepage, Erica. 604 Chama SE Apt. G ABQ NM 87108. Furn, Boxes, Misc. $ 433.56

N-419 Libby, Mark. C/o Mallory Litts 529 Alcazar SE ABQ NM 87108. TV, Lg chest, Lots & lots of misc. $ 1122.01

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.

H. Martinez, Manager

HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017