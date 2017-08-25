ALMOST ANYTHING STORED
ALMOST ANYTHING
STORED LEGAL NOTICE
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”,
Complete disposition of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire Contents
will be disposed on September 4th 2017 at 3:00 PM at
3112 HWY 47, Los Lunas NM 87031.
Unit #206 Contents belonging to
Kenneth Taylor
25749 W. Victory St.
Buckey, AZ 85326
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #236 Contents belonging to
Doug Fuller
19 Sun Valley
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limted to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #239 Contents belonging to
Shantelle Hellebrand
95 Hoirzon Vista Blvd
Belen, NM 87002
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #303 Contents belonging to
Roxanne Jones
22 Barreras Trail
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Bags and Boxes
Unit #316 Contents belonging to
Janice Granger
12 Nehemiah Pl.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Tools and materials
Unit #447 Contents belonging to
Kenneth Taylor
25749 W. Victory St.
Buckey, AZ 85326
Included but not limited to: Truck Bed Trailer
HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017
