ALMOST ANYTHING

STORED LEGAL NOTICE

This serves as official

“Notice to Enforce Lien”,

Complete disposition of the

following units located at

3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas

NM 87031. Entire Contents

will be disposed on September 4th 2017 at 3:00 PM at

3112 HWY 47, Los Lunas NM 87031.

Unit #206 Contents belonging to

Kenneth Taylor

25749 W. Victory St.

Buckey, AZ 85326

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

Unit #236 Contents belonging to

Doug Fuller

19 Sun Valley

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limted to: Furniture and boxes

Unit #239 Contents belonging to

Shantelle Hellebrand

95 Hoirzon Vista Blvd

Belen, NM 87002

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

Unit #303 Contents belonging to

Roxanne Jones

22 Barreras Trail

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Bags and Boxes

Unit #316 Contents belonging to

Janice Granger

12 Nehemiah Pl.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Tools and materials

Unit #447 Contents belonging to

Kenneth Taylor

25749 W. Victory St.

Buckey, AZ 85326

Included but not limited to: Truck Bed Trailer

HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017