PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Golden Target Self- Storage located at 8601 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111, will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9.00 am September 21, 2017. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit B30: Kevin Miner, 9017 Natalie NE, Alb. NM 87111, Misc. Items.

Unit C44: Michael K. Wright, 9005 Lagrima De Oro, Alb. NM 87111, Household Items.

Unit D19: Kevin M. Muir, 4516 Eric Dr. NE, Alb, NM 87109, Boxes, Misc. Items.

Unit D26: Lauren Jaramillo, 11101 Wales Ave NE, Alb, NM 87111, Household Items.

Unit D76: Harrison E.Mith JR, 11133 Newcomb Ave NE, Alb, NM 87111, Boxes, Misc. Items.

Unit E5: Alice L. Kazhe, 8328 Comanche Rd. NE #11. Alb, NM 87110, Boxes, Toys.

Unit F10: Loni Hodge, 1208 Candelaria NW, Apt E2, Alb, NM 87107, Boxes, Misc. Items.

Unit H1: Jeremiah J. Baughman, 1800 Main St # A3, Grand Jctn., CO, 81501, Misc. Items.

Unit J71: Daniel E Casaus, 7510 Pennsylvania NE, Apt. B, Alb, NM 87110, Household Items, Misc.

HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017