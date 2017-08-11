2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05225

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Tanya Loenker

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tanya Loenker, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Tanya Loenker to Tanya Taylor, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 31st day of August 2017, at the hour of 1130 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Tanya Loenker

Tanya Loenker

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2017