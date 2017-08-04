NO. CV 2017 05324
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05324
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Agneda Trujillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Agneda Trujillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Agneda Trujillo to Agnes M Trujillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 28th day of August 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Agneda Trujillo
AGNEDA Trujillo
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2017
