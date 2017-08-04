2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05461

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bernadette Nolan

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernadette Nolan, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Bernadette Nolan to Bernadette Montez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 31st day of August 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bernadette Nolan

Bernadette Nolan

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2017