NO. CV 2017 05461
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05461
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bernadette Nolan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernadette Nolan, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Bernadette Nolan to Bernadette Montez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 31st day of August 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bernadette Nolan
Bernadette Nolan
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2017
