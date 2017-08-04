2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05599

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Migue Wilmsen

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Migue Wilmsen, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Migue Wilmsen to John Michael Wilmsen, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 29th day of August 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Migue Wilmsen

Migue Wilmsen

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2017