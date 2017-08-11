NO. CV 2017 05720
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05720
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Ufilia Fernandez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Ufilia Fernandez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Ufilia Fernandez to Ufelia Fernandez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 28 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Ufilia Fernandez
Maria Ufilia Fernandez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2017
