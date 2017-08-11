Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05721

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Dorothy Aice Fernandez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Dorothy Aice Fernandez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Mary Dorothy Alice Fernandez to Dorothy Alice Fernandez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 28TH day of SEPTEMBER 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Dorothy Alice Fernandez

Mary Dorothy Alice Fernandez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2017