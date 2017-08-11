NO. CV 2017 05792
JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05792
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rumaldita Emperatriz Maes
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rumaldita Emperatriz Maes, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Rumaldita Emperatriz Maes to Romualda Maes, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 8th day of September 2017, at the hour of 11 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rumaldita E. Maes
Rumaldita E. Maes
Petitioner, pro se
