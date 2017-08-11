JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05792

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rumaldita Emperatriz Maes

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rumaldita Emperatriz Maes, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Rumaldita Emperatriz Maes to Romualda Maes, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 8th day of September 2017, at the hour of 11 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rumaldita E. Maes

Rumaldita E. Maes

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2017