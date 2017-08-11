Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernallillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05793

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Juana Padilla

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Juana Padilla, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Juana Padilla to Jennie Padilla, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 13th day of September 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Juana Padilla

Maria Juana Padilla

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2017