NO. CV 2017 05793
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernallillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05793
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Juana Padilla
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Juana Padilla, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Juana Padilla to Jennie Padilla, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 13th day of September 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Juana Padilla
Maria Juana Padilla
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2017
