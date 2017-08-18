Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05837

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Francis Elciria Samora

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francis Elciria Samora, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Francis Elciria Samora to Elsie F. Samora, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 14 day of September 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Francis Elciria Samora

Francis Elciria Samora

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017