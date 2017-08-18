NO. CV 2017 05837
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05837
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Francis Elciria Samora
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francis Elciria Samora, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Francis Elciria Samora to Elsie F. Samora, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 14 day of September 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Francis Elciria Samora
Francis Elciria Samora
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017
0 comments