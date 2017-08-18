2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05897

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Helen Florence Vigil

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Helen Florence Vigil, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Helen Florence Vigil to Florence Helen Vigil, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 20 day of September 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Helen Florence Vigil

Helen Florence Vigil

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017