2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06075

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

WAYNE STEWART SHOMAN AKA: WAYNE STEWART PETERSON

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that WAYNE STEWART SHOMAN AKA: WAYNE STEWART PETERSON, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from WAYNE STEWART SHOMAN AKA: WAYNE STEWART PETERSON to WAYNE STEWART McCASHLAND, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of September 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Wayne S. Shoman

WAYNE STEWART SHOMAN

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017