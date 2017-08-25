NO. CV 2017 06075
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06075
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
WAYNE STEWART SHOMAN AKA: WAYNE STEWART PETERSON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that WAYNE STEWART SHOMAN AKA: WAYNE STEWART PETERSON, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from WAYNE STEWART SHOMAN AKA: WAYNE STEWART PETERSON to WAYNE STEWART McCASHLAND, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of September 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Wayne S. Shoman
WAYNE STEWART SHOMAN
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017
