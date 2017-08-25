Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06076

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Patsy Miera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patsy Miera, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Patsy Miera to Patricia Marie Miera, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 5TH day of October 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Patsy Miera

Patsy Miera

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017