NO. CV 2017 06076
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06076
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Patsy Miera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patsy Miera, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Patsy Miera to Patricia Marie Miera, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 5TH day of October 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Patsy Miera
Patsy Miera
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017
