2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06078

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Elmer Trujillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elmer Trujillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Elmer Trujillo to Alex Trujillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 27 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Elmer Trujillo

Elmer Trujillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017