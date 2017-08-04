STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

NO. D-202-CV-2017-05429

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION FOR CHANGE OF NAME BY LILLIAN AILEEN SIMMS

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR NAME CHANGE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned Petitioner, Lillian Aileen Simms, residing in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, will at the hour of 10:30 a.m., on the 28th day of September, 2017, apply to the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87103, before Judge Alan M. Malott, to change her name to Aileen Lillian Sherrill. That all persons who may care to oppose the same shall take notice accordingly.

Electronically Filed

s/Richard J. Grodner

Attorney for Petitioner

2015 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Suite C

Albuquerque, NM 87112

(505) 266-2566

HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2017