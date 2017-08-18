2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 05704

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jadyn Irie Wells

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jadyn Irie Wells, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Jadyn Irie Wells to Jadyn Irie Prince, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 27th day of SEPTEMBER 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jadyn Wells

Jadyn Wells

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017