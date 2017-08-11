2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 05790

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jayne Renee Peralta

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jayne Renee Peralta, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Jayne Renee Peralta to Jayne Renee Saavedra, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 3rd day of October 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jayne R. Saavedra

Jayne R. Saavedra

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 2017