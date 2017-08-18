SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 05862

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lorissa Marshall

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Jimarria Raye Marshall

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lorissa Marshall, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Jimarria Raye Marshall to Mari Raye Marshall. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 20th day of September, 2017, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room #510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lorissa Marshall

Lorissa Marshall

HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017