NO. D-202-CV 2017 05862
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 05862
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lorissa Marshall
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Jimarria Raye Marshall
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lorissa Marshall, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Jimarria Raye Marshall to Mari Raye Marshall. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 20th day of September, 2017, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room #510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lorissa Marshall
Lorissa Marshall
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017
0 comments