NO. D-202-CV 2017 05929
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 05929
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jinja Nicole Salazar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jinja Nicole Salazar, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Jinja Nicole Salazar to Nicole Jinja Salazar, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 1st day of September 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nicole J. Salazar
Nicole J. Salazar
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017
