SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 05929

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jinja Nicole Salazar

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jinja Nicole Salazar, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Jinja Nicole Salazar to Nicole Jinja Salazar, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 1st day of September 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nicole J. Salazar

Nicole J. Salazar

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017