NO. D202CV20175163
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D202CV20175163
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gail LaJean Atchison
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gail LaJean Atchison, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Gail LaJean Atchison to LaJean Atchison, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Judge, on the 20 day of September 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gail LaJean Kainz
Gail LaJean Kainz
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017
