2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D202CV20175163

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Gail LaJean Atchison

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gail LaJean Atchison, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Gail LaJean Atchison to LaJean Atchison, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Judge, on the 20 day of September 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Gail LaJean Kainz

Gail LaJean Kainz

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017