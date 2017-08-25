Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: SEPTEMBER 13, 2017. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#A1004 BROWN, Anthony T. 204 B Tennessee ST NE. Albuquerque, NM 87108

Totes, boxes, camping equipment, truck, shelving, bags of clothes, fishing poles, sewing machine, luggage

#11007 ANDERSON, Relinda D. 2612 Muriel St NE Apt. B Albuquerque, NM 87112 ladder, bike, boxes, totes, stereo equipment, washer, 3 TV’s, ski equipment vacuum, exercise equipment

#15030 VILLANUEVA, Anthony J. 3800 Pitt ST, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Heater, a/c dresser, bed frame, headboard, boxes, fishing pole, file cabinet.

HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017