NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On October 12, 2017 at 11:30 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1967 Pontiac GTO VIN 242077Z130207. NM license plate AMR516. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $1923.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. The Performance Connection 309 McKnight Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87102 (505) 765-5452.

HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2017