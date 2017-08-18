Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self- Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. August 30, 2017. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. $50 cash deposit refundable

UNIT: (C427) Donnie R Harris, 5506 Eastern Avenue SE Apt. B, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Misc Household Items, furniture

UNIT: (E133) Earl Hamel 923 Molten Pl. NW, Abq, NM 87120. Household Items

UNIT: (D323) Richard Ortega, 737 57th St NW, Abq, NM 87121.Household Items, boxes bags, furniture

UNIT: (E105) Dominic Bernal 1100 Central Ave SE, Box 53, Abq, NM 87106. Household Items, shelving, kids stuff

UNIT: (D308 & D321) Valerie Candelaria, 6502 Christy NE, Abq, NM 87109. Household Items, furniture.

UNIT: (E163) Katrina Esquibel, 479 Desert Mist St. SW, Abq, NM 87121. Household boxes, bins

UNIT: (E136) Michael Apolinar, 224 Atrisco Vista Blvd. SW, #126, Abq. NM 87121

UNIT: (D230) Yolanda Rodriguez, 1036 Pinatabo Place NW, Abq, NM 87120. House hold items, furniture bags, boxes

UNIT: (F444/544) Antionette Lucero, 11208 Pelican Crt SW, Abq, NM 87121 Boxes Furniture

UNIT: (G244) Markisha Dixon, 9705 Vista Manzano Ave SW, Abq, NM 87121. kids stuff, bags boxes

UNIT: (D238) Tory Demello, 2902 Carlton NW, Abq, NM 87107. boxes bags, misc

UNIT: (A091) Edward Rubi, 1305 Bellrose NW, Abq, NM 87107

Household Items

UNIT: (A085) Lonnie Scott 10031 Cartagena SW, Abq, NM 87121. Household items boxes, bags.

HCS Pub. August 18, 25, 2017