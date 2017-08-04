Storage Auction
ALMOST ANYTHING
STORED LEGAL NOTICE
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”,
Complete disposition of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire Contents
will be disposed on August 14th
2017 at 3:00 PM at
3112 HWY 47, Los
Lunas NM 87031.
Unit #126 Contents belonging to
Justin Martinez
PO Box 151
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: boxes and bags
Unit #136 Contents belonging to
James Haber
1022 Tierra Dr.
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Included but not limited to: Tools, furniture, boxes
Unit #158 Contents belonging to
Renee Armijo
PO Box 1432
Belen, NM 87002
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #205 Contents belonging to
Devin Sparkamn
3B Camino De Los Chavez
Belen, NM 87002
Included but not limited to: furniture and boxes
Unit #429 Contents belonging to
Rick Whitley
1240 Capitan NW
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: RV Motor Home
Unit #438 Contents belonging to
Gayle Cruz
12430 N. 24th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Included but not limited to: 5th Wheel Camper
HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 2017
0 comments