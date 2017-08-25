Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: SEPTEMBER 14, 2017 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

E-08 SKEETS, Belinda 2600 Americare Ct NW #2104 Albuquerque, NM 87120 sectional sofa.

E-25 ROBLES, Ernesto J. 9000 Zuni Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 holiday decorations, chair, street signs, car parts.

H-06 GOFF, James H. P O Box 67531 Albuquerque, NM 87193 shelving, dolly, handicap scooter, boxes/totes, artwork, bench, ladders, golf clubs, dresser, table.

I-34 ROBBINS, Julie L. P. O. Box 91211 Albuquerque, NM 87199 fishing poles, totes, buckets, tool box, end tables, chairs, shelving, vacuum, table.

I-104 HIGGINS, Charles E. 308 Dunes Pl SE Apt C Albuquerque, NM 87123 chair, dresser, rug, stereo equipment, boxes.

I-119 CASTILLO, Rosalie 13400 Panorama Loop NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 computer desk, chair, luggage, boxes, totes, exercise equipment, movies, ladder, shelving, chainsaw.

J-27 BARELA, Andrea 6512 Tauton Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 desk, bed, table, misc household goods, boxes, storage bins, sofa bed frame.

K-10 DURAN, Ashley 1700 Market St NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 bed, chairs, baby crib, bed frame, bedding.

K-49 SAIZ, Yolanda 605 Atrisco Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 BBQ grill, flat screen TV, refrigerator, sofa/loveseat, desk, dresser, trunks/totes/boxes, bike, recliner.

L-06 GARCIA Jr., Sam 2820 Alamagordo Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 entertainment center, chairs, end tables, baby crib, vacuum, dressers, flat screen TV, coffee table, cooler, shelving, ski equipment.

M-09 ARCHULETA, Selene M. 7311 Coors Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87120 dryer, refrigerator, bed, boxes/totes, artwork, BBQ grill, sectional sofa, dresser, chairs, headboard, lamps, tools.

N-19 SCOTT, Michelle 7971 Kyle Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 bed, entertainment center, stereo equipment, luggage, boxes/totes, shelving, exercise equipment, flat screen TV, chairs, end tables, lamps.

N-57 LINDQUIST, Kevin P. 6709 Tierra Luna Ct NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 headboard/footboard/bed frame, luggage, kids toys, shelving, ironing board, boxes, clothes, dresser, golf clubs.

O-55 PALACIOS, Cynthia M. 2600 Americare Ct NW Apt 2206 Albuquerque, NM 87120 big screen TV, stroller, trunk, end tables, boxes/totes, table, fan, clothes, fishing poles, luggage, bed.

O-104 PONCHO, Connie A. P O Box 336 Acoma, NM 87034 wheelchair, sofa, dresser, boxes/totes, table, tools, kids toys, chair.

P-02 ONSUREZ, Richard E. 7609 Cleghorn Crt Albuquerque, NM 87120 pool table, shelving, chairs, dart board, beds, boxes, 2 recliners, dishwasher, china cabinet, table, snack trays, headboard/footboard.

Q-29 REYES TORRES, Laura Dolores 13400 Lomas #212C Albuquerque, NM 87112 boxes/totes, entertainment center, holiday decorations, chairs, kids toys, movies.

HCS Pub. August 25, September 1, 2017