NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

State of New Mexico,

County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 09/18/2017

Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE

105 DALE SE

ABQ. NM 87105

Time of sale: 10:00 AM

Phone number: (505) 243-4813

On DEC 14TH, 2017 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:

Make: DETH

Year/Model: 2014 TRAILER

Title Number:

VIN: 15DR1920XEA321590

License Number: N/A

Total amount of charges incurred: $ 1543.33

Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.

Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:

SEPT 7TH, 2017.

Signed Jason Lemmons

HCS Pub. September 22, 29, 2017