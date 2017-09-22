BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 09/18/2017
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On DEC 14TH, 2017 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: YAMAHA
Year/Model: 1989 ATV
Title Number:
VIN: JY43JMW05KC010466
License Number: N/A
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 1690.23
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
SEPT 7TH, 2017.
Signed Jason Lemmons
HCS Pub. September 22, 29, 2017
