Juan Tabo Self Storage
By Health City Sun on September 15, 2017
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on October 2, 2017, at 9:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following ·will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www .selfstoragetreasures.com.
Levi Caizza 4501 Morris NE Apt288
Abq, NM 87111
Unit23W
Francisco Madrigal 12008 Indian School Rd. Apt3
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 22E
Richard Duchesne, Manager
HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2017
