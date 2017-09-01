SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE FO NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017-04905

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

RAMON GILBERT BLEA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ramon Gilbert Blea, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Ramon Gilbert Blea to Gilbert R. Blea, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 6th day of October, 2017 at 11 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ramon Gilbert Blea

Ramon Gilbert Blea

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017