NO. CV 2017 05917

By on September 8, 2017

2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05917
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mark A Gough
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mark A Gough, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Mark A Gough to Mark A Gurulé, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mark A Gurulé
Mark A Gurulé
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017

