2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 05917

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mark A Gough

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mark A Gough, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Mark A Gough to Mark A Gurulé, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mark A Gurulé

Mark A Gurulé

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017