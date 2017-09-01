Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06162

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Leroy Gurule

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leroy Gurule, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from Leroy Gurule to Leroy Gallegos, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 27 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Leroy Gurule

Leroy Gurule

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017