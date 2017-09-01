Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017-06163

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lucille Marie Apodaca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marie Lucille Apodaca, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Marie Lucille Apodaca to Lucille Marie Apodaca, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October, 2017, at the hour of 10:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lucille Marie Apodaca

Lucille Marie Apodaca

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017