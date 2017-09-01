NO. CV 2017-06163
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017-06163
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lucille Marie Apodaca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marie Lucille Apodaca, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Marie Lucille Apodaca to Lucille Marie Apodaca, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October, 2017, at the hour of 10:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lucille Marie Apodaca
Lucille Marie Apodaca
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017
