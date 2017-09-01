Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06165

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Celso Justo Tapia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Celso Justo Tapia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his/her name from Celso Justo Tapia to Justo Tapia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of SEP 28 2017 at the hour of 1015 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Justo Tapia

Justo Tapia

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017