NO. CV 2017 06208
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06208
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Manuel Felipe Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Felipe Gallegos, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Manuel Felipe Gallegos to Phillip Lucero Gallegos, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 4th day of October, 2017 at the hour of 1:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Phillip Gallegos
Phillip Gallegos
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017
0 comments