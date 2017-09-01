Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06208

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Manuel Felipe Gallegos

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Felipe Gallegos, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Manuel Felipe Gallegos to Phillip Lucero Gallegos, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 4th day of October, 2017 at the hour of 1:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Phillip Gallegos

Phillip Gallegos

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017