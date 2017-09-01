SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06255

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CLYDE L. FOSTON

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CLYDE L. FOSTON, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from CLYDE L. FOSTON to CLYDE LEE FOSTON, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of September 2017 at the hour of 10:00 am, at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ CLYDE LEE FOSTON

CLYDE LEE FOSTON

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017