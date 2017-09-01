2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06261

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles to MaryLou Telles, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 3rd day of October 2017 at the hour of 10:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles

Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017