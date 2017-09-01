NO. CV 2017 06261
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06261
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles to MaryLou Telles, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 3rd day of October 2017 at the hour of 10:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles
Maria Lugardita Josephina Telles
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017
