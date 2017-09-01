NO. CV 2017 06263
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06263
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Carlos Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carlos Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from Carlos Martinez to Eugene Carlos Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 5th day of October 2017 at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eugene Carlos Martinez
Eugene Carlos Martinez Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017
