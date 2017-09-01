Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06263

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Carlos Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Carlos Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from Carlos Martinez to Eugene Carlos Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 5th day of October 2017 at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eugene Carlos Martinez

Eugene Carlos Martinez Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017