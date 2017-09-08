Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06375

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Hilario Padilla

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hilario Padilla, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Hilario Padilla to Larry Hilario Antonio Padilla, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 11th day of October 2017, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Hilario Padilla

Hilario Padilla

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017