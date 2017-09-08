Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06387

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Eve LouAnn Contreras

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eve LouAnn Contreras, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Eve LouAnn Contreras to Eve LouAnna Contreras Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of OCT 11 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eve LouAnn Contreras

Eve LouAnn Contreras

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017