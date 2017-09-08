NO. CV 2017 06388
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06388
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Henry Edward Contreras
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Henry Edward Contreras, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Henry Edward Contreras to Henry Edward Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN M. MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of OCT 11 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Henry Edward Chavez
Henry Edward Chavez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017
