Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06388

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Henry Edward Contreras

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Henry Edward Contreras, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Henry Edward Contreras to Henry Edward Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN M. MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of OCT 11 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Henry Edward Chavez

Henry Edward Chavez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017