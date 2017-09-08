Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06389

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Margaret Angel Contreras

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Margaret Angel Contreras, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Margaret Angel Contreras to Angela Margaret Contreras Chavez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN M. MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of OCT 11 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Angela Margaret Chavez

Margaret Angel Contreras

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017