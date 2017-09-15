NO. CV 2017 06512
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06512
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Marguerite Rene Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marguerite Rene Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Marguerite Rene Martinez to Rene M. Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 17 day of October 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. 7th Floor
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Marguerite Rene Martinez
Marguerite Rene Martinez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2017
