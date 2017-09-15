2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06512

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Marguerite Rene Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marguerite Rene Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Marguerite Rene Martinez to Rene M. Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 17 day of October 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. 7th Floor

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Marguerite Rene Martinez

Marguerite Rene Martinez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 15, 22, 2017