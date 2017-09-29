NO. CV 2017 06826
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06826
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Roseann Shirley Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Roseann Shirley Garcia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Roseann Shirley Garcia to Shirley G Castillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 6 day of NOVEMBER 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Roseann Shirley Garcia
Roseann Shirley Garcia
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017
0 comments