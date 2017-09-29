2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06826

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Roseann Shirley Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Roseann Shirley Garcia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Roseann Shirley Garcia to Shirley G Castillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 6 day of NOVEMBER 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Roseann Shirley Garcia

Roseann Shirley Garcia

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017