NO. CV 2017 06828
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06828
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ayah Majed Mohammad Saeed
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ayah Majed Mohammad Saeed, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Ayah Majed Mohammad Saeed to Ayah Maiid Dawood, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ A. M. Saeed
Ayah Majed Mohammad Saeed
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017
