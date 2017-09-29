2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06828

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ayah Majed Mohammad Saeed

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ayah Majed Mohammad Saeed, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Ayah Majed Mohammad Saeed to Ayah Maiid Dawood, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ A. M. Saeed

Ayah Majed Mohammad Saeed

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017