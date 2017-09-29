NO. CV 2017 06829
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06829
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Omar Dawood
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Abraham Omer Al-ogaili
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Omar Dawood, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his child, from Abraham Omer Al-ogaili to Abraham Omar Dawood. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1ST day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:05 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Omar Dawood
Omar Dawood
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017
