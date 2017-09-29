Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 06829

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Omar Dawood

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Abraham Omer Al-ogaili

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Omar Dawood, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his child, from Abraham Omer Al-ogaili to Abraham Omar Dawood. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1ST day of November 2017, at the hour of 11:05 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Omar Dawood

Omar Dawood

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 29, October 6, 2017