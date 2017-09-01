2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 06252

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Ramoncita Dolores Deuel

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Ramoncita Dolores Deuel, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Maria Ramoncita Dolores Vialpando to Dolores Vialpando, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of OCT 04 2017 at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Ramoncita Dolores Vialpando

Maria Ramoncita Dolores Vialpando

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 1, 8, 2017