2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 06390

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Odila Maldonado

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Odila Maldonado, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Odila Maldonado to Odelia Maldonado, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Odila Chavez

Odila Chavez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017