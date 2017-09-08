NO. D-202-CV 2017 06390
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 06390
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Odila Maldonado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Odila Maldonado, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Odila Maldonado to Odelia Maldonado, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Odila Chavez
Odila Chavez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017
