2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 06394

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Johnny Benjamin Nye

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Johnny Benjamin Nye, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Johnny Benjamin Nye to Johnny Benjamin Harry, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 17 day of October 2017, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Johnny Benjamin Nye

Johnny Benjamin Nye

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. September 8, 15, 2017